How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox look to win this rubber match at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals came back in a resounding way in game two of the only series they will play against the Red Sox this season. After mounting a four-run rally in the ninth that just came up short in game one, the Cardinals made sure there was no doubt for the second game. They won 11-2 to force this rubber match today.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Nolan Arenado ran the show on the way to that commanding victory. Arenado hit a bomb over the monster and collected three RBIs to help fuel this offense. The Cards rode a six-run sixth to run away with the game and never looked back. Dakota Hudson turned in a solid start going five innings and only giving up two runs. The win helped St. Louis keep its one-game advantage over Milwaukee in the NL Central.

The Cardinals will go for the series win by starting Andre Pallante. The righty is 2-1 with an impressive 1.46 ERA in 37 innings. Boston will send out Nick Pivetta who is 6-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 72 innings. The rematch of the 2004 and 2013 World Series is shaping up to have an exciting finale.

