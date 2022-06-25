Cubs at Cardinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for their second straight win on Saturday when they take on the Cardinals in the second game of their three-game series.

The Cubs got a big win on Friday night when they shut out the NL Central-leading Cardinals 3-0.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Kyle Hendricks pitched one of his best games of the year as he went seven and one-third innings giving up no runs on five hits. Two relievers completed the shutout for the Cubs, winning for the second time in three games.

Saturday, they will look to get their second straight win and clinch a series victory against the Cardinals.

St. Louis, though, will be looking to avenge that loss and even the series when it sends Miles Mikolas to the mound.

Mikolas is two starts removed from a near no-hitter against the Pirates. Mikolas lost the no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth but still got the win against Pittsburgh.

He also pitched well in his last start, but the Cardinals lost 2-1 to the Brewers.

The Cardinals hope they can get another great outing out of him as they try and knock off their rivals on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs at Cardinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Jun 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) and second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) react after scoring runs in the first inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) and second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) react after scoring runs in the first inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) runs down a seventh inning fly ball against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Orioles vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar15 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy