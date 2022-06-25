Cubs at Cardinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Cubs go for their second straight win on Saturday when they take on the Cardinals in the second game of their three-game series.

The Cubs got a big win on Friday night when they shut out the NL Central-leading Cardinals 3-0.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Kyle Hendricks pitched one of his best games of the year as he went seven and one-third innings giving up no runs on five hits. Two relievers completed the shutout for the Cubs, winning for the second time in three games.

Saturday, they will look to get their second straight win and clinch a series victory against the Cardinals.

St. Louis, though, will be looking to avenge that loss and even the series when it sends Miles Mikolas to the mound.

Mikolas is two starts removed from a near no-hitter against the Pirates. Mikolas lost the no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth but still got the win against Pittsburgh.

He also pitched well in his last start, but the Cardinals lost 2-1 to the Brewers.

The Cardinals hope they can get another great outing out of him as they try and knock off their rivals on Saturday afternoon.

