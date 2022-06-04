How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

The Cardinals and Cubs battle in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday in Chicago.

The Cardinals and Cubs will play for the fourth time in three days on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

The two teams are making up a game that was postponed due to the lockout and will play a fifth game on Sunday to wrap up the series.

This is the first meeting between the NL Central rivals this year and so far, the two teams have been going in opposite directions.

The Cardinals looked poised to make a run at the playoffs while the Cubs are trying to build for the future.

The talent level of the two teams rarely matters when they meet as they dislike each other as rivals, which usually produces great games.

With so many games in a short amount of time, Saturday night's game could turn into more of a bullpen game for both teams.

The game could have the makings of a high-scoring affair with the unsure nature of the pitching. Either way, it should be an entertaining game between two bitter rivals.

