How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals and Cubs wrap up their five-game series with a Sunday evening game at Wrigley Field in this rivalry MLB matchup.

The Cardinals and Cubs will finally play their last game of the series on Sunday evening. The two teams will wrap up a rare five-game series and play for the third time in two days.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The two teams played a doubleheader on Saturday due to a game being postponed from the lockout at the beginning of the season.

The Cardinals will send veteran Adam Wainwright to the mound in the finale. Wainwright has continued to be great for the Cardinals this year, going 5-4 with a 2.75 ERA.

The Cubs will try and solve their longtime foe on Sunday when they send Justin Steele to the mound.

Steele has struggled lately, giving up 10 total runs in his last two starts. He will need to be much better on Sunday if the Cubs want to get a big win against their rivals in the finale of the series.

The Cubs are looking for something positive to happen to them and getting a win against the Cardinals to end the series is always a good place to start.

