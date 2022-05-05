Cardinals vs. Giants Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals go for their second straight win on Thursday when they open a four-game series with the Giants.

The Cardinals play the fourth of their six-game road trip on Thursday in San Francisco.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are coming off splitting a pair of games in Kansas City and they also played the Royals Monday, which was a make-up game. 

The Cardinals won two of three against the Royals but are just 5-6 since starting the year 9-6. It gets more challenging Thursday as they head out west to take on the Giants for the first four-game series.

The Giants are a good team but have lost five of their last six and are coming off a two-game sweep at the hands of the rival Dodgers.

They scored just two total runs in the series and are now 14-10. San Francisco now turns to Mauricio Llovera after Logan Webb was a late scratch. Llovera has allowed one run over three innings since being promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on April 29. He'll make his first Major League start and will likely cover an inning or two with the Giants going with a bullpen game.

