Cardinals vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Cardinals are set to take on the Giants in San Francisco on Saturday evening in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly, the Saturday schedule will be filled with many good matchups to watch. If viewers look for good baseball, they won't have to search too hard. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Cardinals traveling to San Francisco to take on the Giants.

How to Watch the St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals have started off the season with a 16-10 record ahead of today's game. St. Louis has looked the part of a playoff contender thus far and will look to keep that success going. In their last game, the Cardinals were knocked off the Giants by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of today's game, the Giants are 14-12 this year and San Francisco is viewed as a potential dark-horse contender in the National League this season. After losing the first two games of this series, the Giants will look to bounce back with a win today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are talented and fun to watch. Tune in to see who picks up the win this evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.