Cardinals vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Cardinals and Mets will play a double header today as the first game of this four-game set was rained out yesterday.

The first game of this doubleheader will be made up at 1:10 p.m. ET after the Cardinals and Mets were interrupted by the weather forecast yesterday in Queens. The projected pitchers for yesterday's matchup were Miles Mikolas for St. Louis and he has a 3-1 record and an impressive 1.49 ERA. Trevor Williams was to start for the Mets. It is unclear if these two will slide right into the first half of the doubleheader. If that is the case, the Cardinals have the advantage on paper as Williams is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a highly touted series against two of the best teams in the NL. They already got into a benches-clearing brawl in their first series back in St. Louis. The Mets won two of the three games in that first series.

For the second game of the doubleheader, which starts at 7:10 p.m. ET, Taijuan Walker will start for the Mets and he has a 1-0 record with a 3.00 ERA. The struggling Steven Matz will start for the Cardinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.