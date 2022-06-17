How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

The Cardinals head to Boston on Friday for the first of a three-game series against the Red Sox.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The Cardinals had their three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when they lost 6-4 to the Pirates.

The loss was just their second in the last seven games and has heaped them jump the Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

The Cardinals will turn to veteran Adam Wainwright in the opener. Wainwright has been good this year again, going 5-4 so far with a 2.84 ERA.

The Red Sox will counter with former Cardinal Michael Wacha, Wacha has been really good in his first season with Boston going 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA.

Wacha will look to have another good outing as the Red Sox will look to bounce back from a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

The loss was just their third in the last 14 games as they have moved to four games over .500 at 34-30.

It was a tough start to the year for the Red Sox, but they are making up ground in the AL East.

