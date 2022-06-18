How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Red Sox got the first win of this series even though they had to sweat it out a bit more than they probably would have liked. Even with the win, the Sox are half-of-a-game out of the third wild card spot as Cleveland leapfrogged them with a sweep of Colorado during the week. The pressure is still on and that applies to St. Louis as well. The Brewers are only a game back out of the lead for first in the NL Central.
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox Today:
Game Date: June 18, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Michael Wacha pitched a good game to start this series against his former team going five-and-one-thirds inning and only giving up one run. Boston led the entire game but things got dicey in the ninth.
Heading into the final inning, the Red Sox were up 6-1. The Cardinals finally got their offense going rallying in the ninth by scoring four runs but they just came up short as Boston held on to win 6-5.
The Sox will look to win the series by starting Kutter Crawford. He only has 15-and-two-thirds innings under his belt with a 1-1 record and a 5.74 ERA. The Cardinals will look to bounce back and tie up the series by starting Dakota Hudson. He is 4-3 with a 3.29 ERA. Don't miss this primetime Saturday game of the week between these historic teams.
Regional restrictions may apply.