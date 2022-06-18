How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The rematch of the 2004 World Series is underway as the Cardinals and Red Sox play their only series this season.

The Red Sox got the first win of this series even though they had to sweat it out a bit more than they probably would have liked. Even with the win, the Sox are half-of-a-game out of the third wild card spot as Cleveland leapfrogged them with a sweep of Colorado during the week. The pressure is still on and that applies to St. Louis as well. The Brewers are only a game back out of the lead for first in the NL Central.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Michael Wacha pitched a good game to start this series against his former team going  five-and-one-thirds inning and only giving up one run. Boston led the entire game but things got dicey in the ninth. 

Heading into the final inning, the Red Sox were up 6-1. The Cardinals finally got their offense going rallying in the ninth by scoring four runs but they just came up short as Boston held on to win 6-5.

The Sox will look to win the series by starting Kutter Crawford. He only has 15-and-two-thirds innings under his belt with a 1-1 record and a 5.74 ERA. The Cardinals will look to bounce back and tie up the series by starting Dakota Hudson. He is 4-3 with a 3.29 ERA. Don't miss this primetime Saturday game of the week between these historic teams.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
