How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus Chicago Cubs game on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ketel Marte and Willson Contreras.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a .202 batting average.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in runs scored with 120, 3.6 per game.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.
  • The Cubs' .235 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 123 (four per game).
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Daulton Varsho paces the Diamondbacks in home runs (six), runs batted in (14) and has a team-best batting average of .248.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Varsho ranks 78th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
  • Christian Walker has hit six home runs with 14 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
  • Walker is 24th in homers and 84th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Marte is batting .222 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • David Peralta is hitting .211 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras leads Chicago with a .295 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 10 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras' home run total is 57th and his RBI tally is 158th.
  • Ian Happ is batting .269 with an OBP of .395 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
  • Happ ranks 139th in home runs and 65th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in RBI with 16 while batting .255 with four home runs.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .271 with an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Diamondbacks and Cubs Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Rockies

W 4-0

Home

5/9/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Home

5/10/2022

Marlins

W 9-3

Home

5/11/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Home

5/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

5/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/16/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

W 6-0

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

W 7-5

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

