How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Diamondbacks versus Chicago Cubs game on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ketel Marte and Willson Contreras.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a .202 batting average.
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in runs scored with 120, 3.6 per game.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.
- The Cubs' .235 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 123 (four per game).
- The Cubs have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Daulton Varsho paces the Diamondbacks in home runs (six), runs batted in (14) and has a team-best batting average of .248.
- Including all MLB hitters, Varsho ranks 78th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Christian Walker has hit six home runs with 14 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
- Walker is 24th in homers and 84th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Marte is batting .222 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
- David Peralta is hitting .211 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras leads Chicago with a .295 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 10 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras' home run total is 57th and his RBI tally is 158th.
- Ian Happ is batting .269 with an OBP of .395 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
- Happ ranks 139th in home runs and 65th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in RBI with 16 while batting .255 with four home runs.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .271 with an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
Diamondbacks and Cubs Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Rockies
W 4-0
Home
5/9/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Home
5/10/2022
Marlins
W 9-3
Home
5/11/2022
Marlins
L 11-3
Home
5/13/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
5/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/16/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Dodgers
L 7-1
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
W 6-0
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
W 7-5
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
