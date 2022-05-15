How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Humberto Castellanos, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.203).

The Diamondbacks have the No. 24 offense in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (122 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 127 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (six), runs batted in (15) and has a team-best batting average of .255.

Varsho's home runs rank him 25th in MLB, and he is 69th in RBI.

Christian Walker has hit a team-high six home runs.

Walker is 25th in homers in baseball and 95th in RBI.

Ketel Marte is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

David Peralta is batting .206 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .286. He's also hit four home runs with 10 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Contreras' home run total ranks 60th and his RBI tally is 164th.

Ian Happ is batting .271 with an OBP of .398 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Happ is currently 144th in homers and 69th in RBI in the major leagues.

Seiya Suzuki is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .255 average, four homers and 16 RBI.

Nico Hoerner has 26 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Diamondbacks and Cubs Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Home 5/10/2022 Marlins W 9-3 Home 5/11/2022 Marlins L 11-3 Home 5/13/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Home 5/14/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 5/15/2022 Cubs - Home 5/16/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/19/2022 Cubs - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Padres W 6-0 Away 5/10/2022 Padres L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Padres W 7-5 Away 5/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away 5/14/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away 5/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/16/2022 Pirates - Home 5/17/2022 Pirates - Home 5/18/2022 Pirates - Home 5/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

