How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Humberto Castellanos, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.203).
  • The Diamondbacks have the No. 24 offense in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (122 total runs).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.
  • The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 127 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (six), runs batted in (15) and has a team-best batting average of .255.
  • Varsho's home runs rank him 25th in MLB, and he is 69th in RBI.
  • Christian Walker has hit a team-high six home runs.
  • Walker is 25th in homers in baseball and 95th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • David Peralta is batting .206 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .286. He's also hit four home runs with 10 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Contreras' home run total ranks 60th and his RBI tally is 164th.
  • Ian Happ is batting .271 with an OBP of .398 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.
  • Happ is currently 144th in homers and 69th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Seiya Suzuki is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .255 average, four homers and 16 RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner has 26 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Diamondbacks and Cubs Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Home

5/10/2022

Marlins

W 9-3

Home

5/11/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Home

5/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

5/14/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

5/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/16/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Padres

W 6-0

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

W 7-5

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-2

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011686579h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, First Round: Rutgers vs. Harvard in Men’s Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar12 seconds ago
May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Tukwila, Washington, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Tanner Beason (15) pushes Seattle Sounders FC defender Will Bruin (17) while heading the ball during the first half at Starfire Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18274461
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Diamondbacks

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy