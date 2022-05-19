How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ will hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .233 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (148 total).
  • The Cubs rank 14th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 140 (3.6 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .290.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .268.
  • Including all major league hitters, Contreras is 57th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • Happ's .282 batting average leads his team.
  • Happ is 115th in home runs and 72nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom has launched a team-high six home runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 18.
  • Walker's home run total places him eighth in the majors, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in batting with a .252 average while slugging six homers and driving in 16 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Varsho ranks 38th in homers and 80th in RBI.
  • Marte has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
  • David Peralta is batting .202 with an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-2

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

W 7-0

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Home

5/16/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 12-3

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

5/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18297789 (1)
MLB

