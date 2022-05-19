How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ will hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Cubs' .233 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cubs are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (148 total).

The Cubs rank 14th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 140 (3.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .290.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .268.

Including all major league hitters, Contreras is 57th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Happ's .282 batting average leads his team.

Happ is 115th in home runs and 72nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.

Patrick Wisdom has launched a team-high six home runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 18.

Walker's home run total places him eighth in the majors, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.

Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in batting with a .252 average while slugging six homers and driving in 16 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Varsho ranks 38th in homers and 80th in RBI.

Marte has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

David Peralta is batting .202 with an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away 5/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 5/16/2022 Pirates W 9-0 Home 5/17/2022 Pirates W 7-0 Home 5/18/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 5/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/23/2022 Reds - Away 5/24/2022 Reds - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Home 5/16/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Dodgers L 7-6 Away 5/17/2022 Dodgers L 12-3 Away 5/18/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 5/19/2022 Cubs - Away 5/20/2022 Cubs - Away 5/21/2022 Cubs - Away 5/22/2022 Cubs - Away 5/23/2022 Royals - Home 5/24/2022 Royals - Home

