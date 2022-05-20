How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) celebrates with catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after the final out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

May 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) celebrates with catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after the final out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Humberto Castellanos takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Wrigley Field against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
  • The Cubs have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (149 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 16th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .205.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 143 runs (3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras is batting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .391.
  • Contreras ranks 53rd in home runs and 117th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ian Happ is batting .272 to lead the lineup.
  • Including all major league hitters, Happ ranks 118th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
  • Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom has swatted a team- leading six long balls.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (18) this season while batting .206.
  • In all of MLB, Walker is ninth in home runs and 67th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho's batting average of .252 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Varsho ranks 25th in homers and 74th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ketel Marte has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.307/.388.
  • David Peralta has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .398 on the year.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

W 7-0

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 12-3

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

5/19/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Away

5/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) celebrates with catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after the final out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) celebrates with catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after the final out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
college soccer
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Auxerre vs Sochaux

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18303236
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look to Even Series vs. Warriors

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Soccer

Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
imago1011193899h (2)
College Softball

How to Watch the NCAA Regional: Georgia vs Liberty in College Softball

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Spain Grand Prix, Practice 2 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy