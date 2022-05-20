How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

May 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) celebrates with catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after the final out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Humberto Castellanos takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Wrigley Field against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

The Cubs have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (149 total runs).

The Cubs are 16th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .205.

The Diamondbacks have scored 143 runs (3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras is batting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .391.

Contreras ranks 53rd in home runs and 117th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ian Happ is batting .272 to lead the lineup.

Including all major league hitters, Happ ranks 118th in home runs and 74th in RBI.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.

Patrick Wisdom has swatted a team- leading six long balls.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (18) this season while batting .206.

In all of MLB, Walker is ninth in home runs and 67th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho's batting average of .252 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Varsho ranks 25th in homers and 74th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.307/.388.

David Peralta has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .398 on the year.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 5/16/2022 Pirates W 9-0 Home 5/17/2022 Pirates W 7-0 Home 5/18/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 5/19/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Home 5/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/23/2022 Reds - Away 5/24/2022 Reds - Away 5/25/2022 Reds - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Dodgers L 7-6 Away 5/17/2022 Dodgers L 12-3 Away 5/18/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 5/19/2022 Cubs W 3-1 Away 5/20/2022 Cubs - Away 5/21/2022 Cubs - Away 5/22/2022 Cubs - Away 5/23/2022 Royals - Home 5/24/2022 Royals - Home 5/26/2022 Dodgers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.