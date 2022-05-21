Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs Christopher Morel (5) greets catcher Willson Contreras (40) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. It was his first home run at his first at bat in the major leagues. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will try to find success against Madison Bumgarner when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
  • The Cubs are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (155 total).
  • The Cubs' .310 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in the league with 153 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Contreras ranks 56th in home runs and 123rd in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has 18 runs batted in while hitting .265. Each is tops on the club.
  • Happ is 121st in home runs and 69th in RBI so far this season.
  • Seiya Suzuki has racked up a team-best 18 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with seven home runs and runs batted in, driving in 18.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 19.
  • Walker is sixth in homers and 64th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Daulton Varsho's batting average of .250 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Varsho is currently 27th in home runs and 79th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • David Peralta is slashing .222/.311/.453 this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • Ketel Marte has collected 31 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .388 on the year.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

W 7-0

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

L 10-6

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 12-3

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

5/19/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Away

5/20/2022

Cubs

W 10-6

Away

5/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
