How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Merrill Kelly, who is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
  • The Cubs rank 18th in runs scored with 161, 4.1 per game.
  • The Cubs' .309 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 160 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .293 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is hitting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Among all MLB batters, Contreras is 67th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Happ has a club-best .269 batting average.
  • Happ ranks 128th in homers in MLB and 76th in RBI.
  • Seiya Suzuki has collected a team-high 19 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 19.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona with 10 home runs this season. He's batting .201 with 19 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Walker ranks seventh in home runs and 68th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho is a key run producer for Arizona with a .262 average, seven homers and 20 RBI.
  • Varsho is 30th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 54th in RBI.
  • David Peralta has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.
  • Ketel Marte has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .381 on the year.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Pirates

W 7-0

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

L 10-6

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-6

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Dodgers

L 12-3

Away

5/18/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

5/19/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Away

5/20/2022

Cubs

W 10-6

Away

5/21/2022

Cubs

W 7-6

Away

5/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Astros

By Ben Macaluso22 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
imago0041614845h
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Fever

By Kristofer Habbas22 minutes ago
NWSL
NWSL

How to Watch San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina Courage

By Christine Brown22 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy