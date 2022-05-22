How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Merrill Kelly, who is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET.

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).

The Cubs rank 18th in runs scored with 161, 4.1 per game.

The Cubs' .309 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.

The Diamondbacks have scored 160 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .293 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras is hitting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Among all MLB batters, Contreras is 67th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Happ has a club-best .269 batting average.

Happ ranks 128th in homers in MLB and 76th in RBI.

Seiya Suzuki has collected a team-high 19 runs batted in.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 19.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 10 home runs this season. He's batting .201 with 19 RBI.

In all of baseball, Walker ranks seventh in home runs and 68th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho is a key run producer for Arizona with a .262 average, seven homers and 20 RBI.

Varsho is 30th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 54th in RBI.

David Peralta has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Ketel Marte has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .381 on the year.

Cubs and Diamondbacks Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Pirates W 7-0 Home 5/18/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 5/19/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Home 5/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 10-6 Home 5/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Home 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/23/2022 Reds - Away 5/24/2022 Reds - Away 5/25/2022 Reds - Away 5/26/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 White Sox - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Dodgers L 12-3 Away 5/18/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 5/19/2022 Cubs W 3-1 Away 5/20/2022 Cubs W 10-6 Away 5/21/2022 Cubs W 7-6 Away 5/22/2022 Cubs - Away 5/23/2022 Royals - Home 5/24/2022 Royals - Home 5/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/28/2022 Dodgers - Home

