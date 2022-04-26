How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will meet Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (68 total).
- The Braves rank 16th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs lead baseball with a .273 batting average.
- The Cubs have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 84.
- No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .354 OBP this season.
Braves Impact Players
- Ozzie Albies paces the Braves in home runs (six) and runs batted in (11).
- Albies ranks first in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Olson has a club-best .355 batting average.
- Olson ranks 56th in homers and 110th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Austin Riley is batting .295 with six doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Marcell Ozuna has five doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .273.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four, runs batted in with 13 and his batting average of .354 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki is 10th in home runs and eighth in RBI.
- Happ has 16 hits and an OBP of .439 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Happ is 114th in homers and 40th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Willson Contreras has 13 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.356/.451.
- Nico Hoerner has 16 hits and an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.
Braves and Cubs Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Dodgers
W 3-1
Away
4/20/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
4/22/2022
Marlins
W 3-0
Home
4/23/2022
Marlins
L 9-7
Home
4/24/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/27/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/28/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/29/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
4/21/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/22/2022
Pirates
L 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Pirates
W 21-0
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
-
Away
