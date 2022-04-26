How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will meet Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (68 total).

The Braves rank 16th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Cubs lead baseball with a .273 batting average.

The Cubs have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 84.

No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .354 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

Ozzie Albies paces the Braves in home runs (six) and runs batted in (11).

Albies ranks first in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Olson has a club-best .355 batting average.

Olson ranks 56th in homers and 110th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Austin Riley is batting .295 with six doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Marcell Ozuna has five doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .273.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four, runs batted in with 13 and his batting average of .354 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki is 10th in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Happ has 16 hits and an OBP of .439 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Happ is 114th in homers and 40th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Willson Contreras has 13 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.356/.451.

Nico Hoerner has 16 hits and an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Dodgers W 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 4/22/2022 Marlins W 3-0 Home 4/23/2022 Marlins L 9-7 Home 4/24/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Cubs - Home 4/27/2022 Cubs - Home 4/28/2022 Cubs - Home 4/29/2022 Rangers - Away 4/30/2022 Rangers - Away 5/1/2022 Rangers - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 4/21/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Pirates L 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Pirates W 21-0 Home 4/24/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/26/2022 Braves - Away 4/27/2022 Braves - Away 4/28/2022 Braves - Away 4/29/2022 Brewers - Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away 5/1/2022 Brewers - Away

