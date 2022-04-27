Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Leiter Jr. will be on the hill for the Chicago Cubs when they take on Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).

The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (71 total).

The Braves rank 19th in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .266 AVG the Cubs have posted this season.

The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 85.

The Cubs get on base at a .346 clip, best in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Albies paces the Braves with six home runs and runs batted in, driving in 11.

Of all batters in MLB, Albies' home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him 23rd.

Matt Olson is hitting .333 to lead the lineup.

Olson is 60th in homers and 125th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Austin Riley is batting .277 with six doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .275 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (13) this season while batting .327.

Suzuki ranks 11th in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .333 average while slugging two homers and driving in 10 runs.

Happ is 60th in homers and 33rd in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Willson Contreras has 14 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.349/.455.

Nico Hoerner has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .462 on the year.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 4/22/2022 Marlins W 3-0 Home 4/23/2022 Marlins L 9-7 Home 4/24/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Cubs W 3-1 Home 4/27/2022 Cubs - Home 4/28/2022 Cubs - Home 4/29/2022 Rangers - Away 4/30/2022 Rangers - Away 5/1/2022 Rangers - Away 5/2/2022 Mets - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Pirates L 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Pirates W 21-0 Home 4/24/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/26/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 4/27/2022 Braves - Away 4/28/2022 Braves - Away 4/29/2022 Brewers - Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away 5/1/2022 Brewers - Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.