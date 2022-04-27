Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Leiter Jr. will be on the hill for the Chicago Cubs when they take on Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).
  • The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (71 total).
  • The Braves rank 19th in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .266 AVG the Cubs have posted this season.
  • The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 85.
  • The Cubs get on base at a .346 clip, best in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Albies paces the Braves with six home runs and runs batted in, driving in 11.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Albies' home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him 23rd.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .333 to lead the lineup.
  • Olson is 60th in homers and 125th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Austin Riley is batting .277 with six doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .275 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (13) this season while batting .327.
  • Suzuki ranks 11th in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .333 average while slugging two homers and driving in 10 runs.
  • Happ is 60th in homers and 33rd in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Willson Contreras has 14 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.349/.455.
  • Nico Hoerner has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .462 on the year.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

4/22/2022

Marlins

W 3-0

Home

4/23/2022

Marlins

L 9-7

Home

4/24/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Home

4/27/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/29/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mets

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

W 21-0

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18159415
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
imago1008660133h (1)
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Mexico vs. Guatemala

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1011559237h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Colo-Colo vs. River Plate in Canada

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
imago1001183685h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon vs. California in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_18158658
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Rangers

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
USATSI_18153992
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Jets

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy