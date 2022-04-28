How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Drew Smyly will start for the Chicago Cubs against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Braves' .229 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 15th in runs scored with 74, 3.9 per game.
- The Braves are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.
- No team has a better batting average than the .267 AVG the Cubs have posted this season.
- The Cubs are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 91 total runs this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .348 OBP this season.
Braves Impact Players
- Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with six long balls and runs batted in, driving in 11.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Albies is second in home runs and 28th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has a club-high .329 batting average.
- Olson ranks 67th in homers and 135th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Austin Riley is batting .275 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Marcell Ozuna is hitting .257 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 14.
- Suzuki's home run total puts him 13th in the big leagues, and he ranks ninth in RBI.
- Ian Happ's batting average of .340 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Happ is 67th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 28th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.353/.458.
- Patrick Wisdom has 13 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .491 this season.
Braves and Cubs Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Marlins
W 3-0
Home
4/23/2022
Marlins
L 9-7
Home
4/24/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Cubs
W 3-1
Home
4/27/2022
Cubs
L 6-3
Home
4/28/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/29/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/2/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Mets
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Pirates
L 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Pirates
W 21-0
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
-
Home
