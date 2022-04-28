How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Smyly will start for the Chicago Cubs against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .229 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Braves rank 15th in runs scored with 74, 3.9 per game.
  • The Braves are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .267 AVG the Cubs have posted this season.
  • The Cubs are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 91 total runs this season.
  • No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .348 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

  • Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with six long balls and runs batted in, driving in 11.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Albies is second in home runs and 28th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has a club-high .329 batting average.
  • Olson ranks 67th in homers and 135th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Austin Riley is batting .275 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna is hitting .257 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 14.
  • Suzuki's home run total puts him 13th in the big leagues, and he ranks ninth in RBI.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .340 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Happ is 67th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 28th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.353/.458.
  • Patrick Wisdom has 13 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Marlins

W 3-0

Home

4/23/2022

Marlins

L 9-7

Home

4/24/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Home

4/27/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Home

4/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/29/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

W 21-0

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18159375
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Wild

By Brandon Rush46 seconds ago
imago1001908669h
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Alex Barth46 seconds ago
imago1011289483h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar46 seconds ago
imago1010971085h (1)
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Colón in Canada

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
USATSI_18159220
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Hurricanes

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
USATSI_18158650
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_18158709
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Bruins

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy