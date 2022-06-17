How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras on Friday.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
  • The Braves are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (308 total).
  • The Braves are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 268 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (39).
  • Riley ranks second in homers and 21st in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Dansby Swanson's .291 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Swanson ranks 48th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Matt Olson has 24 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .248.
  • Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .233.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago with 12 home runs this season. He's batting .276 with 26 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras ranks 25th in home runs and 103rd in RBI.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .282 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Happ ranks 80th in homers and 61st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Frank Schwindel leads Chicago in runs batted in (33) this season. He has a .238 batting average and a .388 slugging percentage.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 while driving in 31 runs and slugging .455.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Pirates

W 10-4

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Home

6/13/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

W 10-4

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-2

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

L 18-4

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

L 12-5

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

L 19-5

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

