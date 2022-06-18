How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Dansby Swanson to the plate against the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs square off on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
- The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (308 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Braves rank 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored 269 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley has managed a team-high 18 home runs and has driven in 39 runs.
- In all of MLB, Riley ranks fourth in homers and 23rd in RBI.
- Swanson has a club-leading .286 batting average.
- Including all MLB hitters, Swanson ranks 51st in homers and 27th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has 24 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .246.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .230 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras leads Chicago in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 26 runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home run total is 26th and his RBI tally ranks 105th.
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .280 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 31 runs.
- Happ is currently 84th in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Frank Schwindel is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .237 average, eight homers and 33 RBI.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 while driving in 31 runs and slugging .451.
Braves and Cubs Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Home
6/13/2022
Nationals
W 9-5
Away
6/14/2022
Nationals
W 10-4
Away
6/15/2022
Nationals
W 8-2
Away
6/17/2022
Cubs
L 1-0
Away
6/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/19/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Home
6/14/2022
Padres
L 12-5
Home
6/15/2022
Padres
L 19-5
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
L 6-4
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
W 1-0
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
18
2022
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)