How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Dansby Swanson to the plate against the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs square off on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (308 total, 4.7 per game).

The Braves rank 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored 269 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has managed a team-high 18 home runs and has driven in 39 runs.

In all of MLB, Riley ranks fourth in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Swanson has a club-leading .286 batting average.

Including all MLB hitters, Swanson ranks 51st in homers and 27th in RBI.

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .246.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .230 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras leads Chicago in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 26 runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home run total is 26th and his RBI tally ranks 105th.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .280 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 31 runs.

Happ is currently 84th in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the major leagues.

Frank Schwindel is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .237 average, eight homers and 33 RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 while driving in 31 runs and slugging .451.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 6/13/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Nationals W 10-4 Away 6/15/2022 Nationals W 8-2 Away 6/17/2022 Cubs L 1-0 Away 6/18/2022 Cubs - Away 6/19/2022 Cubs - Away 6/20/2022 Giants - Home 6/21/2022 Giants - Home 6/22/2022 Giants - Home 6/23/2022 Giants - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Padres L 12-5 Home 6/15/2022 Padres L 19-5 Home 6/16/2022 Padres L 6-4 Home 6/17/2022 Braves W 1-0 Home 6/18/2022 Braves - Home 6/19/2022 Braves - Home 6/20/2022 Pirates - Away 6/21/2022 Pirates - Away 6/22/2022 Pirates - Away 6/23/2022 Pirates - Away

