How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Dansby Swanson to the plate against the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs square off on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
  • The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (308 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Braves rank 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 269 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has managed a team-high 18 home runs and has driven in 39 runs.
  • In all of MLB, Riley ranks fourth in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Swanson has a club-leading .286 batting average.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Swanson ranks 51st in homers and 27th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 24 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .246.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .230 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras leads Chicago in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 26 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home run total is 26th and his RBI tally ranks 105th.
  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .280 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 31 runs.
  • Happ is currently 84th in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Frank Schwindel is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .237 average, eight homers and 33 RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 while driving in 31 runs and slugging .451.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Home

6/13/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

W 10-4

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-2

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

L 1-0

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

L 12-5

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

L 19-5

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

W 1-0

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

