How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Michael Harris II and Christopher Morel will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs take the field at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (311 total, 4.7 per game).

The Braves rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 275 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has posted a team-leading 18 home runs and has driven in 40 runs.

In all of MLB, Riley is fifth in homers and 22nd in RBI.

Dansby Swanson is batting .286 to lead the lineup.

Swanson ranks 51st in home runs and 28th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Matt Olson is hitting .242 with 24 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .227 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads Chicago in homers with 12 while also maintaining a team-best .284 batting average.

Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home run total is 29th and his RBI tally ranks 102nd.

Ian Happ is batting .279 with an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 88th in home runs and 64th in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12. He's driven in 31 runs and is slugging .451.

Nico Hoerner has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Nationals W 10-4 Away 6/15/2022 Nationals W 8-2 Away 6/17/2022 Cubs L 1-0 Away 6/18/2022 Cubs L 6-3 Away 6/19/2022 Cubs - Away 6/20/2022 Giants - Home 6/21/2022 Giants - Home 6/22/2022 Giants - Home 6/23/2022 Giants - Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Padres L 12-5 Home 6/15/2022 Padres L 19-5 Home 6/16/2022 Padres L 6-4 Home 6/17/2022 Braves W 1-0 Home 6/18/2022 Braves W 6-3 Home 6/19/2022 Braves - Home 6/20/2022 Pirates - Away 6/21/2022 Pirates - Away 6/22/2022 Pirates - Away 6/23/2022 Pirates - Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals - Away

