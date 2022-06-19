How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Harris II and Christopher Morel will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs take the field at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).
  • The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (311 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Braves rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 275 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has posted a team-leading 18 home runs and has driven in 40 runs.
  • In all of MLB, Riley is fifth in homers and 22nd in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .286 to lead the lineup.
  • Swanson ranks 51st in home runs and 28th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .242 with 24 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna is hitting .227 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago in homers with 12 while also maintaining a team-best .284 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home run total is 29th and his RBI tally ranks 102nd.
  • Ian Happ is batting .279 with an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 88th in home runs and 64th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12. He's driven in 31 runs and is slugging .451.
  • Nico Hoerner has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

W 10-4

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-2

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

L 1-0

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Padres

L 12-5

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

L 19-5

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

W 1-0

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
