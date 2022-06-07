How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Jun 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) arms bumps Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) to congratulate him for hitting a two run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Schwindel and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Kyle Bradish, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

The Cubs rank 11th in runs scored with 245, 4.5 per game.

The Cubs are fifth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Orioles have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored 215 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Orioles have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .270.

Of all hitters in MLB, Happ's home runs place him 72nd, and his RBI tally places him 38th.

Willson Contreras has a club-best .276 batting average.

Contreras ranks 36th in homers and 109th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Schwindel has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .240.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (12) and runs batted in (31).

Orioles Impact Players

Austin Hays is batting .283 with six home runs and 28 RBI for Baltimore this season.

In all of MLB, Hays ranks 72nd in home runs and 43rd in RBI.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 30.

Santander is 36th in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a .305 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 23 runs.

Cedric Mullins has 52 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .368 this season.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Cardinals W 7-5 Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals L 14-5 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-4 Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 6/7/2022 Orioles - Away 6/8/2022 Orioles - Away 6/10/2022 Yankees - Away 6/11/2022 Yankees - Away 6/12/2022 Yankees - Away 6/13/2022 Padres - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Mariners W 9-2 Home 6/2/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Home 6/3/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Home 6/4/2022 Guardians W 5-4 Home 6/5/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 6/7/2022 Cubs - Home 6/8/2022 Cubs - Home 6/9/2022 Royals - Away 6/10/2022 Royals - Away 6/11/2022 Royals - Away 6/12/2022 Royals - Away

