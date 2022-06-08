May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Baltimore Orioles and Ryan Mountcastle at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (248 total runs).

The Cubs rank fourth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Orioles have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 224 (3.9 per game).

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads the team in batting average with a mark of .277.

Including all hitters in MLB, Contreras' home runs rank him 28th, and his RBI tally puts him 97th.

Ian Happ is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Happ is 79th in home runs in MLB and 45th in RBI.

Frank Schwindel is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 31.

Orioles Impact Players

Austin Hays is batting .287 for Baltimore with a team-high 30 RBI.

Hays is 55th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Trey Mancini leads Baltimore in batting with a .303 average while slugging six homers and driving in 24 runs.

Mancini is 79th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Anthony Santander leads the club in homers (nine) and runs batted in (30) this season.

Cedric Mullins has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .379 on the year.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Cardinals L 14-5 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-4 Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 6/7/2022 Orioles L 9-3 Away 6/8/2022 Orioles - Away 6/10/2022 Yankees - Away 6/11/2022 Yankees - Away 6/12/2022 Yankees - Away 6/13/2022 Padres - Home 6/14/2022 Padres - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Home 6/3/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Home 6/4/2022 Guardians W 5-4 Home 6/5/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 6/7/2022 Cubs W 9-3 Home 6/8/2022 Cubs - Home 6/9/2022 Royals - Away 6/10/2022 Royals - Away 6/11/2022 Royals - Away 6/12/2022 Royals - Away 6/13/2022 Blue Jays - Away

