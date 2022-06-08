Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Baltimore Orioles and Ryan Mountcastle at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Cubs have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (248 total runs).
  • The Cubs rank fourth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 224 (3.9 per game).
  • The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads the team in batting average with a mark of .277.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Contreras' home runs rank him 28th, and his RBI tally puts him 97th.
  • Ian Happ is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.
  • Happ is 79th in home runs in MLB and 45th in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 31.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays is batting .287 for Baltimore with a team-high 30 RBI.
  • Hays is 55th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Trey Mancini leads Baltimore in batting with a .303 average while slugging six homers and driving in 24 runs.
  • Mancini is 79th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Anthony Santander leads the club in homers (nine) and runs batted in (30) this season.
  • Cedric Mullins has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .379 on the year.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Cardinals

L 14-5

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-4

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Home

6/3/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Home

6/4/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

6/5/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

6/7/2022

Cubs

W 9-3

Home

6/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/10/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
MLB

