How to Watch Cubs at White Sox

August 27, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to get revenge on the White Sox when they start the second part of the Crosstown Classic.
Author:

The Chicago Cubs head to the Southside to take on the hated White Sox in the first of their three-game set Friday. The Cubs are coming off winning two of three against the Rockies. The wins snapped a long losing streak at Wrigley and brought some life to the home crowd.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs are hoping their trip to the other side of the city will be better than when the White Sox came to Wrigley. The Sox swept the Cubs earlier this month and two of the games weren't close. The Cubs managed to send one to extra innings, but they couldn't find a way to win any of the games.

The White Sox return home after splitting a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. They won the finale 10-7, fueled by four home runs and the return of Carlos Rodón from injury. The win was just their third in seven games. They are looking to get hot again when they take on the lowly Cubs.

The White Sox still have a nine-game lead over the Indians and don't look to be in any danger of losing their grip on the AL Central. If the playoffs started right now, they would be heading to Houston to take on the Astros. The Sox are looking to get some wins in a hurry, so they can improve their position in the playoff picture and get home-field advantage. That starts with a three-game set with the Cubs on Friday.

How To Watch

August
27
2021

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
