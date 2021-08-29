How to Watch Cubs at White Sox

August 29, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs hope their bats continue to stay hot in the rubber match against the White Sox on Sunday.
Author:

The Cubs came into this series with the White Sox struggling to score runs. That hasn't  been a problem for Chicago in the first two games of this series, though, as the team has recorded a total of 20 runs.

Unfortunately, the Cubs have only won one of those games after losing 17-13 Friday night. Even with the loss in Game 1, it has to be a welcome sight for Cubs fans to see their offense finally wake up.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 17, 2021

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Patrick Wisdom has been hot as he has hit four home runs in the series, two in each game. Wisdom continues to make a push for a possible Rookie of the Year award. Rafael Ortega also came up big on Saturday, as he hit a grand slam in the fourth to effectively put the game away. Alec Mills shut out the White Sox for 8.1 innings en route to the win.

The White Sox bats went cold after cranking out 15 hits and 17 runs Friday night. They couldn't keep the momentum going and dropped a game to their crosstown rivals. The White Sox will still take home the Crosstown Series Cup for most wins against the Cubs this year, but they still want to take the series in their home park and must win Sunday afternoon to do that.

The Cubs send NL wins leader Kyle Hendricks to the mound in hopes of winning the finale. Hendricks has been shaky recently including taking his first loss since May when he pitched against the Brewers early this month. The White Sox hope Dylan Cease can pitch like he did his last time out. He went seven strong against the Blue Jays in Chicago's win Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

