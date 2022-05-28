Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Keegan Thompson will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs in the first of a two-game series against the Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .234 batting average ranks 18th in the league.
- The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (161 total, 3.7 per game).
- The White Sox's .290 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Cubs' .234 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Cubs rank 14th in the league with 192 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 19 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .363.
- Anderson ranks 75th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Abreu has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 19 RBI.
- Abreu is 75th in homers and 97th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 19 runs batted in.
- Adam Engel has eight doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .228.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting average (.275) and runs batted in (25) this season while also slugging five homers.
- Happ ranks 75th in homers and 30th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Willson Contreras has 32 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .480 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 49th in homers and 148th in RBI.
- Seiya Suzuki is slashing .245/.344/.432 this season for the Cubs.
- Patrick Wisdom is slugging .483 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 23 runs.
White Sox and Cubs Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Yankees
W 3-1
Away
5/22/2022
Yankees
W 5-0
Away
5/24/2022
Red Sox
L 16-3
Home
5/25/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Home
5/26/2022
Red Sox
L 16-7
Home
5/28/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-4
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
W 11-4
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
L 20-5
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
