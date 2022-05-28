May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Thompson will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs in the first of a two-game series against the Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The White Sox's .234 batting average ranks 18th in the league.

The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (161 total, 3.7 per game).

The White Sox's .290 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in the league.

The Cubs' .234 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Cubs rank 14th in the league with 192 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 19 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .363.

Anderson ranks 75th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Abreu has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 19 RBI.

Abreu is 75th in homers and 97th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 19 runs batted in.

Adam Engel has eight doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .228.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting average (.275) and runs batted in (25) this season while also slugging five homers.

Happ ranks 75th in homers and 30th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Willson Contreras has 32 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 49th in homers and 148th in RBI.

Seiya Suzuki is slashing .245/.344/.432 this season for the Cubs.

Patrick Wisdom is slugging .483 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 23 runs.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 5/22/2022 Yankees W 5-0 Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox L 16-3 Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Home 5/26/2022 Red Sox L 16-7 Home 5/28/2022 Cubs - Home 5/29/2022 Cubs - Home 5/31/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/3/2022 Rays - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Home 5/23/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 5/24/2022 Reds W 11-4 Away 5/25/2022 Reds L 4-3 Away 5/26/2022 Reds L 20-5 Away 5/28/2022 White Sox - Away 5/29/2022 White Sox - Away 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/31/2022 Brewers - Home 6/1/2022 Brewers - Home

