Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Thompson will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs in the first of a two-game series against the Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .234 batting average ranks 18th in the league.
  • The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (161 total, 3.7 per game).
  • The White Sox's .290 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Cubs' .234 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in the league with 192 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 19 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .363.
  • Anderson ranks 75th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Abreu has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 19 RBI.
  • Abreu is 75th in homers and 97th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 19 runs batted in.
  • Adam Engel has eight doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .228.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting average (.275) and runs batted in (25) this season while also slugging five homers.
  • Happ ranks 75th in homers and 30th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Willson Contreras has 32 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .480 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 49th in homers and 148th in RBI.
  • Seiya Suzuki is slashing .245/.344/.432 this season for the Cubs.
  • Patrick Wisdom is slugging .483 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 23 runs.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

W 3-1

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

W 5-0

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

L 16-3

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

L 16-7

Home

5/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

W 11-4

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

L 20-5

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
