How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel take the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
- The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (162 total, 3.6 per game).
- The White Sox are 28th in the league with an on-base percentage of .290.
- The Cubs' .236 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 197 (4.4 per game).
- The Cubs have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson has a team-leading batting average of .354 and leads the White Sox in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
- Anderson is 75th in homers and 100th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Abreu has totaled 19 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Including all major league batters, Abreu ranks 75th in home runs and 100th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn has a team-high 19 runs batted in.
- Adam Engel has nine doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .240.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting average (.268) and runs batted in (25) this season while also slugging five homers.
- Happ's home run total places him 75th in MLB, and he is 33rd in RBI.
- Willson Contreras has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .383. He's slugging .477 on the year.
- Contreras is 50th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 152nd in RBI.
- Seiya Suzuki is slashing .245/.344/.432 this season for the Cubs.
- Schwindel is batting .234 with an OBP of .271 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
White Sox and Cubs Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Yankees
W 5-0
Away
5/24/2022
Red Sox
L 16-3
Home
5/25/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Home
5/26/2022
Red Sox
L 16-7
Home
5/28/2022
Cubs
L 5-1
Home
5/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
W 11-4
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
L 20-5
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
29
2022
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)