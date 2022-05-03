Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) reacts after tagging out Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) at second base during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at Wrigley Field.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.219).

The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (72 total runs).

The White Sox are 28th in the league with an on-base percentage of .272.

The Cubs rank fifth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 96 (4.4 per game).

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .329.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .329.

Anderson's home runs place him 51st in the majors, and he is 120th in RBI.

Vaughn been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with four home runs and 12 runs batted in.

Luis Robert has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while hitting .246.

Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .224.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.

Suzuki's home run total places him 24th in MLB, and he is 12th in RBI.

Happ is batting .303 to lead Chicago this season.

Happ is 84th in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Willson Contreras is slashing .250/.354/.426 this season for the Cubs.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with four while driving in 14 runs and slugging .514.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Royals L 5-2 Home 4/29/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Angels W 4-0 Home 5/1/2022 Angels L 6-5 Home 5/2/2022 Angels W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs - Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/9/2022 Guardians - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/28/2022 Braves L 5-1 Away 4/29/2022 Brewers L 11-1 Away 4/30/2022 Brewers L 9-1 Away 5/1/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox - Home 5/6/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/9/2022 Padres - Away

