Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) reacts after tagging out Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) at second base during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at Wrigley Field.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.219).
  • The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (72 total runs).
  • The White Sox are 28th in the league with an on-base percentage of .272.
  • The Cubs rank fifth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 96 (4.4 per game).
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .329.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .329.
  • Anderson's home runs place him 51st in the majors, and he is 120th in RBI.
  • Vaughn been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with four home runs and 12 runs batted in.
  • Luis Robert has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while hitting .246.
  • Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .224.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
  • Suzuki's home run total places him 24th in MLB, and he is 12th in RBI.
  • Happ is batting .303 to lead Chicago this season.
  • Happ is 84th in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Willson Contreras is slashing .250/.354/.426 this season for the Cubs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with four while driving in 14 runs and slugging .514.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

W 4-0

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

L 6-5

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

L 5-1

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

L 11-1

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-1

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
