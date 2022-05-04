Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) bats in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will take on Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the first of a two-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .219 batting average ranks 25th in the league.
  • The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.3 runs per game (72 total).
  • The White Sox are 29th in baseball with a .272 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Cubs rank 17th in the league with 96 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .329.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .329.
  • Anderson's home runs rank him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 127th in RBI.
  • Vaughn has hit four home runs with 12 RBI. Each lead his team.
  • Luis Robert is batting .246 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Jose Abreu is hitting .224 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .278.
  • Suzuki's home run total places him 28th in MLB, and he is 15th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .303 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.
  • Overall, Happ ranks 89th in home runs and 64th in RBI this year.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom is slugging .514 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 14 runs.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

W 4-0

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

L 6-5

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Braves

L 5-1

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

L 11-1

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-1

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



