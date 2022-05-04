May 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) bats in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will take on Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the first of a two-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The White Sox's .219 batting average ranks 25th in the league.

The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.3 runs per game (72 total).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with a .272 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 17th in the league with 96 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .329.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .329.

Anderson's home runs rank him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 127th in RBI.

Vaughn has hit four home runs with 12 RBI. Each lead his team.

Luis Robert is batting .246 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Jose Abreu is hitting .224 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .278.

Suzuki's home run total places him 28th in MLB, and he is 15th in RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .303 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.

Overall, Happ ranks 89th in home runs and 64th in RBI this year.

Willson Contreras has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Patrick Wisdom is slugging .514 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 14 runs.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Angels W 4-0 Home 5/1/2022 Angels L 6-5 Home 5/2/2022 Angels W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs - Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/9/2022 Guardians - Home 5/10/2022 Guardians - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Braves L 5-1 Away 4/29/2022 Brewers L 11-1 Away 4/30/2022 Brewers L 9-1 Away 5/1/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox - Home 5/6/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/9/2022 Padres - Away 5/10/2022 Padres - Away

