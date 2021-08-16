How to Watch Cubs at Reds

The Cubs will look to play the role of spoiler as they hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Monday evening.

Who would have thought at the beginning of the season that we would be heading into this series between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds with the Reds being postseason contenders and the Cubs being nowhere close to the race for the playoffs?

That is the reality of the situation, however, as the Cubs sport a 52-68 record and the Reds sit at 64-55. In this matchup, all Chicago can hope to do is play the role of spoiler. With the Reds still eight games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and 2.5 games back in the Wild Card race, they need to pick up wins.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

In their last series, the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies in two out of the three games played. For the Cubs, they were swept by the Miami Marlins, and none of the games were competitive. Heading into this series, the Cubs will look to regain some of their pride against a division rival.

Chicago will look to get back on track with Justin Steele taking the mound. He has compiled a 2-1 record in 12 appearances, only one of which was a start. Steele has also recorded a 2.95 ERA and is one of the Cubs' more intriguing young pitchers.

On the other side of the diamond, the Reds are set to start Wade Miley. He is a seasoned veteran and has had a good year in Cincinnati. Miley has a 9-4 record and 3.00 ERA heading into this matchup with the Cubs.

On-paper, the Reds should come away with the win. But this is a division game, and the Cubs are hungry for a win which should make for an entertaining series.

