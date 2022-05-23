How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds right field Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates a run with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Pham and Jonathan Villar will take the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs meet on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
  • The Cubs have the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (166 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 15th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds rank 23rd in the league with 155 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .291.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is hitting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .382.
  • In all of MLB, Contreras ranks 59th in homers and 138th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has a club-high .276 batting average.
  • Happ ranks 134th in homers in MLB and 80th in RBI.
  • Seiya Suzuki is batting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 20.

Reds Impact Players

  • Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati in batting average (.258), home runs (four) and runs batted in (21) this season.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Naquin is 82nd in homers and 41st in RBI.
  • Pham is slugging .346 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 12 runs.
  • Pham is 82nd in home runs and 166th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Kyle Farmer has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.
  • Tyler Stephenson's four home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 20 runs this season while slugging .506.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

L 10-6

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-6

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Away

5/19/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

5/20/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/21/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-1

Away

5/22/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-2

Away

5/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/24/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/25/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
