How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tommy Pham and Jonathan Villar will take the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs meet on Monday at Great American Ball Park.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
- The Cubs have the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (166 total runs).
- The Cubs are 15th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Reds rank 23rd in the league with 155 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .291.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras is hitting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .382.
- In all of MLB, Contreras ranks 59th in homers and 138th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has a club-high .276 batting average.
- Happ ranks 134th in homers in MLB and 80th in RBI.
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 20.
Reds Impact Players
- Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati in batting average (.258), home runs (four) and runs batted in (21) this season.
- Among all batters in MLB, Naquin is 82nd in homers and 41st in RBI.
- Pham is slugging .346 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 12 runs.
- Pham is 82nd in home runs and 166th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Kyle Farmer has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.
- Tyler Stephenson's four home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 20 runs this season while slugging .506.
Cubs and Reds Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
L 10-6
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-4
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Away
5/19/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
5/20/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Away
5/21/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-1
Away
5/22/2022
Blue Jays
W 3-2
Away
5/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/24/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/25/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/26/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/27/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/28/2022
Giants
-
Home
