Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) and shortstop Matt Reynolds (4) celebrate after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

May 22, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) and shortstop Matt Reynolds (4) celebrate after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Mahle takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Reds' .217 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (159 total runs).
  • The Reds rank 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 173 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury paces the Reds with seven home runs and runs batted in, driving in 22.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Drury's home runs place him 32nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 41st.
  • Tommy Pham has five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .221.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Pham ranks 62nd in homers and 156th in RBI.
  • Tyler Naquin paces the Reds with a team-best batting average of .256.
  • Kyle Farmer is batting .227 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago with a .286 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 22 RBI.
  • Happ's home run total places him 87th in the majors, and he ranks 41st in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 31 hits this season and has an OBP of .382. He's slugging .458 on the year.
  • Overall, Contreras ranks 62nd in home runs and 143rd in RBI this year.
  • Seiya Suzuki is slashing .248/.351/.450 this season for the Cubs.
  • Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 23.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

5/20/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/21/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-1

Away

5/22/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-2

Away

5/23/2022

Cubs

L 7-4

Home

5/24/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/25/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/29/2022

Giants

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

L 10-6

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-6

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 4 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) against the New York Rangers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy