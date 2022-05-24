May 22, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) and shortstop Matt Reynolds (4) celebrate after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Mahle takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Reds' .217 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

The Reds have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (159 total runs).

The Reds rank 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored 173 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury paces the Reds with seven home runs and runs batted in, driving in 22.

Of all hitters in baseball, Drury's home runs place him 32nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 41st.

Tommy Pham has five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .221.

Among all MLB hitters, Pham ranks 62nd in homers and 156th in RBI.

Tyler Naquin paces the Reds with a team-best batting average of .256.

Kyle Farmer is batting .227 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago with a .286 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 22 RBI.

Happ's home run total places him 87th in the majors, and he ranks 41st in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 31 hits this season and has an OBP of .382. He's slugging .458 on the year.

Overall, Contreras ranks 62nd in home runs and 143rd in RBI this year.

Seiya Suzuki is slashing .248/.351/.450 this season for the Cubs.

Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 23.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/19/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 5/20/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/21/2022 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away 5/22/2022 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away 5/23/2022 Cubs L 7-4 Home 5/24/2022 Cubs - Home 5/25/2022 Cubs - Home 5/26/2022 Cubs - Home 5/27/2022 Giants - Home 5/28/2022 Giants - Home 5/29/2022 Giants - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/19/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Home 5/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 10-6 Home 5/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Home 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Home 5/23/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 5/24/2022 Reds - Away 5/25/2022 Reds - Away 5/26/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 White Sox - Away 5/29/2022 White Sox - Away 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.