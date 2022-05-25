How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Reds will send a hot-hitting Tyler Naquin to the plate against the Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Reds are 28th in MLB with a .217 batting average.
- The Reds rank 23rd in runs scored with 163, 3.9 per game.
- The Reds are 26th in the league with a .291 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Cubs rank 14th in the league with 184 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury paces the Reds in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (22).
- Among all hitters in baseball, Drury is 38th in homers and 43rd in RBI.
- Naquin has a club-high 22 runs batted in and .270 batting average.
- Including all major league batters, Naquin ranks 66th in homers and 43rd in RBI.
- Tommy Pham is hitting .218 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Kyle Farmer is batting .227 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago with a .275 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 22 RBI.
- Happ's home run total places him 94th in the big leagues, and he is 43rd in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is batting .258 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Contreras is 66th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Seiya Suzuki has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (10) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .226.
Reds and Cubs Schedules
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/20/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Away
5/21/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-1
Away
5/22/2022
Blue Jays
W 3-2
Away
5/23/2022
Cubs
L 7-4
Home
5/24/2022
Cubs
L 11-4
Home
5/25/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/26/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/27/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/28/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/29/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
L 10-6
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-4
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
W 11-4
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
