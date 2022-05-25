How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

May 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (middle) reacts with teammates after the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds will send a hot-hitting Tyler Naquin to the plate against the Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Reds are 28th in MLB with a .217 batting average.

The Reds rank 23rd in runs scored with 163, 3.9 per game.

The Reds are 26th in the league with a .291 on-base percentage.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Cubs rank 14th in the league with 184 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury paces the Reds in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (22).

Among all hitters in baseball, Drury is 38th in homers and 43rd in RBI.

Naquin has a club-high 22 runs batted in and .270 batting average.

Including all major league batters, Naquin ranks 66th in homers and 43rd in RBI.

Tommy Pham is hitting .218 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Kyle Farmer is batting .227 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago with a .275 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 22 RBI.

Happ's home run total places him 94th in the big leagues, and he is 43rd in RBI.

Willson Contreras is batting .258 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Contreras is 66th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (10) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .226.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/21/2022 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away 5/22/2022 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away 5/23/2022 Cubs L 7-4 Home 5/24/2022 Cubs L 11-4 Home 5/25/2022 Cubs - Home 5/26/2022 Cubs - Home 5/27/2022 Giants - Home 5/28/2022 Giants - Home 5/29/2022 Giants - Home 5/31/2022 Red Sox - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 10-6 Home 5/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Home 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Home 5/23/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 5/24/2022 Reds W 11-4 Away 5/25/2022 Reds - Away 5/26/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 White Sox - Away 5/29/2022 White Sox - Away 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home

