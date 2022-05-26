How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Justin Steele takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Great American Ball Park against Tyler Naquin and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Cubs' .234 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (187 total runs).
- The Cubs rank 12th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Reds rank 23rd in the league with 167 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .291.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 24 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .274.
- Of all batters in baseball, Happ is 96th in home runs and 30th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .256.
- Contreras ranks 68th in home runs and 154th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Seiya Suzuki has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .241.
- Patrick Wisdom has swatted a team-high 10 home runs.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .236.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Drury's home run total is 39th and his RBI tally ranks 48th.
- Tommy Pham has 33 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
- Pham ranks 68th in home runs and 154th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Naquin leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 22 while batting .262 with five homers.
- Kyle Farmer has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .284. He's slugging .336 on the year.
Cubs and Reds Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-4
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
W 11-4
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-1
Away
5/22/2022
Blue Jays
W 3-2
Away
5/23/2022
Cubs
L 7-4
Home
5/24/2022
Cubs
L 11-4
Home
5/25/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
5/26/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/27/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/28/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/29/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)