How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; TColorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant (23) celebrates with Colorado Rockies left fielder Connor Joe (9) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will meet on Thursday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Kyle Freeland and Justin Steele the starting pitchers.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rockies had the sixth-best batting average in the league (.249).
  • Last season the Rockies were the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (739 total).
  • Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in the league last season.
  • The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs had an OBP of .312 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.
  • Kris Bryant hit .265 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .481.
  • Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.
  • Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
  • Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.
  • Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
  • Frank Schwindel collected 79 hits, posted an OBP of .371 and a .591 SLG.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

4/9/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Home

4/11/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

4/9/2022

Brewers

W 9-0

Home

4/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

L 6-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
