How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will meet on Thursday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Kyle Freeland and Justin Steele the starting pitchers.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rockies had the sixth-best batting average in the league (.249).

Last season the Rockies were the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (739 total).

Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in the league last season.

The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.

The Cubs had an OBP of .312 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.

Kris Bryant hit .265 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .481.

Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.

Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.

Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.

Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.

Frank Schwindel collected 79 hits, posted an OBP of .371 and a .591 SLG.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 4/9/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 4/10/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 4/12/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Away 4/14/2022 Cubs - Home 4/15/2022 Cubs - Home 4/16/2022 Cubs - Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Phillies - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 4/9/2022 Brewers W 9-0 Home 4/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Pirates L 6-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rockies - Away 4/15/2022 Rockies - Away 4/16/2022 Rockies - Away 4/17/2022 Rockies - Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home

