How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will meet on Thursday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Kyle Freeland and Justin Steele the starting pitchers.
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Rockies had the sixth-best batting average in the league (.249).
- Last season the Rockies were the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (739 total).
- Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in the league last season.
- The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs had an OBP of .312 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.
- Kris Bryant hit .265 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .481.
- Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.
- Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
- Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.
- Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
- Frank Schwindel collected 79 hits, posted an OBP of .371 and a .591 SLG.
Rockies and Cubs Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
4/9/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Home
4/11/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
4/9/2022
Brewers
W 9-0
Home
4/10/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
4/12/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
L 6-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
-
Home
