Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with Colorado Rockies third base coach Stu Cole (39) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Bryant and Jonathan Villar will be among the star attractions when the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rockies are fifth in the league with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (27 total runs).
  • The Rockies' .335 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 27 (4.5 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Last season, C.J. Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.
  • Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.
  • Charlie Blackmon finished with a .270 average, 13 home runs and 78 RBI last season.
  • Ryan McMahon collected 134 hits, posted an OBP of .331 and a .449 SLG.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three and runs batted in with 10.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is third.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .471 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Happ is currently 150th in home runs and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Willson Contreras is slashing .308/.471/.615 this season for the Cubs.
  • Frank Schwindel is batting .286 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Home

4/11/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

L 5-2

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Brewers

W 9-0

Home

4/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

L 6-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

-

Home

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
