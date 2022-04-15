Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kris Bryant and Jonathan Villar will be among the star attractions when the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Rockies are fifth in the league with a .262 batting average.
- The Rockies have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (27 total runs).
- The Rockies' .335 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 27 (4.5 per game).
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- Last season, C.J. Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.
- Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.
- Charlie Blackmon finished with a .270 average, 13 home runs and 78 RBI last season.
- Ryan McMahon collected 134 hits, posted an OBP of .331 and a .449 SLG.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three and runs batted in with 10.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is third.
- Ian Happ's batting average of .471 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Happ is currently 150th in home runs and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Willson Contreras is slashing .308/.471/.615 this season for the Cubs.
- Frank Schwindel is batting .286 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.
Rockies and Cubs Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Home
4/11/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
L 5-2
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Brewers
W 9-0
Home
4/10/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
4/12/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
L 6-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
W 5-2
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rays
-
Home
How To Watch
April
15
2022
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
