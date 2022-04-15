Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with Colorado Rockies third base coach Stu Cole (39) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Bryant and Jonathan Villar will be among the star attractions when the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rockies are fifth in the league with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (27 total runs).

The Rockies' .335 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 27 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

Last season, C.J. Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.

Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.

Charlie Blackmon finished with a .270 average, 13 home runs and 78 RBI last season.

Ryan McMahon collected 134 hits, posted an OBP of .331 and a .449 SLG.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three and runs batted in with 10.

Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is third.

Ian Happ's batting average of .471 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Happ is currently 150th in home runs and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.

Willson Contreras is slashing .308/.471/.615 this season for the Cubs.

Frank Schwindel is batting .286 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 4/10/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 4/12/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Away 4/14/2022 Cubs L 5-2 Home 4/15/2022 Cubs - Home 4/16/2022 Cubs - Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Phillies - Home 4/20/2022 Phillies - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Brewers W 9-0 Home 4/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Pirates L 6-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Away 4/15/2022 Rockies - Away 4/16/2022 Rockies - Away 4/17/2022 Rockies - Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home

