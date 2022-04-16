How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will play on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET. Antonio Senzatela will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Jonathan Villar and company.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rockies have the third-best batting average in the league (.270).

The Rockies have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (33 total runs).

The Rockies are seventh in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 32 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .356 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.

Kris Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.

Charlie Blackmon finished with a .270 average, 13 home runs and 78 RBI last season.

Ryan McMahon collected 134 hits, posted an OBP of .331 and a .449 SLG.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three and runs batted in with 10.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki is third in homers and fourth in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected seven hits this season and has an OBP of .500. He's slugging .722 on the year.

Contreras ranks 52nd in home runs and 138th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ian Happ's batting average of .429 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Frank Schwindel is batting .269 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 4/12/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Away 4/14/2022 Cubs L 5-2 Home 4/15/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Home 4/16/2022 Cubs - Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Phillies - Home 4/20/2022 Phillies - Home 4/22/2022 Tigers - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Pirates L 6-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Away 4/15/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/16/2022 Rockies - Away 4/17/2022 Rockies - Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home

