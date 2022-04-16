How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will play on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET. Antonio Senzatela will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Jonathan Villar and company.
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Rockies have the third-best batting average in the league (.270).
- The Rockies have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (33 total runs).
- The Rockies are seventh in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 32 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs have an OBP of .356 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.
- Kris Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.
- Charlie Blackmon finished with a .270 average, 13 home runs and 78 RBI last season.
- Ryan McMahon collected 134 hits, posted an OBP of .331 and a .449 SLG.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three and runs batted in with 10.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki is third in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Willson Contreras has collected seven hits this season and has an OBP of .500. He's slugging .722 on the year.
- Contreras ranks 52nd in home runs and 138th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ian Happ's batting average of .429 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Frank Schwindel is batting .269 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
Rockies and Cubs Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Home
4/11/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
L 5-2
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/22/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
4/12/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
L 6-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
W 5-2
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/21/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
