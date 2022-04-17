Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Austin Gomber and Drew Smyly the starting pitchers.
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Rockies' .249 batting average was sixth-best in MLB.
- Last season the Rockies were the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (739 total).
- Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Cubs had a team batting average of .237 last season, which ranked 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.312).
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (five) and runs batted in (10).
- In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Connor Joe has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .344.
- Joe ranks 19th in home runs and 68th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Kris Bryant has three doubles and two walks while hitting .344.
- Elias Diaz leads the team in batting average with a mark of .360.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .409 with three home runs and 10 RBI. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally is fourth.
- Jonathan Villar has nine hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .579 this season.
- Villar ranks 167th in home runs and 68th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
- Willson Contreras is slashing .304/.407/.565 this season for the Cubs.
- Ian Happ is batting .360 with an OBP of .448 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
Rockies and Cubs Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
L 5-2
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
W 9-6
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/22/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
L 6-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
W 5-2
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
L 9-6
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/21/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/22/2022
Pirates
-
Home
