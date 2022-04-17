Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Austin Gomber and Drew Smyly the starting pitchers.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rockies' .249 batting average was sixth-best in MLB.

Last season the Rockies were the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (739 total).

Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Cubs had a team batting average of .237 last season, which ranked 23rd among MLB teams.

The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.

The Cubs had the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.312).

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (five) and runs batted in (10).

In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Connor Joe has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .344.

Joe ranks 19th in home runs and 68th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Kris Bryant has three doubles and two walks while hitting .344.

Elias Diaz leads the team in batting average with a mark of .360.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki is batting .409 with three home runs and 10 RBI. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally is fourth.

Jonathan Villar has nine hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .579 this season.

Villar ranks 167th in home runs and 68th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Willson Contreras is slashing .304/.407/.565 this season for the Cubs.

Ian Happ is batting .360 with an OBP of .448 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 4/12/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Away 4/14/2022 Cubs L 5-2 Home 4/15/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Home 4/16/2022 Cubs W 9-6 Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Phillies - Home 4/20/2022 Phillies - Home 4/22/2022 Tigers - Away 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Pirates L 6-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Away 4/15/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/16/2022 Rockies L 9-6 Away 4/17/2022 Rockies - Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home

Regional restrictions apply.