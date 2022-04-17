Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Austin Gomber and Drew Smyly the starting pitchers.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .249 batting average was sixth-best in MLB.
  • Last season the Rockies were the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (739 total).
  • Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Cubs had a team batting average of .237 last season, which ranked 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.312).

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (five) and runs batted in (10).
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .344.
  • Joe ranks 19th in home runs and 68th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Kris Bryant has three doubles and two walks while hitting .344.
  • Elias Diaz leads the team in batting average with a mark of .360.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki is batting .409 with three home runs and 10 RBI. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally is fourth.
  • Jonathan Villar has nine hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .579 this season.
  • Villar ranks 167th in home runs and 68th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Willson Contreras is slashing .304/.407/.565 this season for the Cubs.
  • Ian Happ is batting .360 with an OBP of .448 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

L 5-2

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

W 9-6

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/22/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

L 6-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

L 9-6

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

