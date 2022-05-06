How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seiya Suzuki and Freddie Freeman will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Dodgers Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.242).
- The Cubs rank 18th in runs scored with 99, 4.3 per game.
- The Cubs are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Dodgers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Dodgers have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 114.
- The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .322.
Cubs Impact Players
- Suzuki has driven in a team-best 15 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Suzuki is 34th in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has a club-best .290 batting average.
- Happ is 102nd in home runs and 80th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15).
- Willson Contreras is batting .236 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in batting average (.299) this season while adding three home runs and 12 RBI.
- Freeman's home run total places him 62nd in the majors, and he ranks 60th in RBI.
- Mookie Betts is slugging .412 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in eight runs.
- Among all major league hitters, Betts is 34th in home runs and 148th in RBI.
- Trea Turner leads Los Angeles in RBI with 19 while batting .261.
- Will Smith has 14 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
Cubs and Dodgers Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
L 11-1
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
L 9-1
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Home
5/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Tigers
W 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Tigers
L 5-1
Home
5/1/2022
Tigers
W 6-3
Home
5/3/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
W 9-1
Home
5/6/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
