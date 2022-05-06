How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seiya Suzuki and Freddie Freeman will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

The Cubs have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.242).

The Cubs rank 18th in runs scored with 99, 4.3 per game.

The Cubs are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Dodgers have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 114.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .322.

Cubs Impact Players

Suzuki has driven in a team-best 15 runs batted in.

Including all hitters in baseball, Suzuki is 34th in homers and 29th in RBI.

Ian Happ has a club-best .290 batting average.

Happ is 102nd in home runs and 80th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15).

Willson Contreras is batting .236 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman leads Los Angeles in batting average (.299) this season while adding three home runs and 12 RBI.

Freeman's home run total places him 62nd in the majors, and he ranks 60th in RBI.

Mookie Betts is slugging .412 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in eight runs.

Among all major league hitters, Betts is 34th in home runs and 148th in RBI.

Trea Turner leads Los Angeles in RBI with 19 while batting .261.

Will Smith has 14 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Cubs and Dodgers Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Brewers L 11-1 Away 4/30/2022 Brewers L 9-1 Away 5/1/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Home 5/6/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/9/2022 Padres - Away 5/10/2022 Padres - Away 5/11/2022 Padres - Away

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Tigers L 5-1 Home 5/1/2022 Tigers W 6-3 Home 5/3/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 5/4/2022 Giants W 9-1 Home 5/6/2022 Cubs - Away 5/7/2022 Cubs - Away 5/8/2022 Cubs - Away 5/9/2022 Pirates - Away 5/10/2022 Pirates - Away 5/11/2022 Pirates - Away

Regional restrictions apply.