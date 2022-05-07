Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 1:05 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are 12th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- The Dodgers score the ninth-most runs in baseball (114 total, 5.0 per game).
- The Dodgers' .322 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs' .242 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs have scored 99 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks third in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .299.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Freeman is 63rd in home runs and 64th in RBI.
- Betts has collected a team-best four home runs.
- Betts is 35th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Trea Turner has racked up a team-best 19 runs batted in.
- Will Smith is batting .246 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .263.
- Suzuki is 35th in home runs and 30th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .290 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.
- Happ is 104th in homers and 82nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with five and runs batted in with 15.
- Willson Contreras is batting .236 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
Dodgers and Cubs Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Tigers
W 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Tigers
L 5-1
Home
5/1/2022
Tigers
W 6-3
Home
5/3/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
W 9-1
Home
5/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
L 11-1
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
L 9-1
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
