Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 1:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are 12th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the ninth-most runs in baseball (114 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Dodgers' .322 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
  • The Cubs' .242 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Cubs have scored 99 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .299.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Freeman is 63rd in home runs and 64th in RBI.
  • Betts has collected a team-best four home runs.
  • Betts is 35th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Trea Turner has racked up a team-best 19 runs batted in.
  • Will Smith is batting .246 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .263.
  • Suzuki is 35th in home runs and 30th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .290 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.
  • Happ is 104th in homers and 82nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with five and runs batted in with 15.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .236 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Tigers

W 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Tigers

L 5-1

Home

5/1/2022

Tigers

W 6-3

Home

5/3/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

W 9-1

Home

5/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

L 11-1

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-1

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

