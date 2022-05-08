How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers play Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are 12th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
- The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (127 total).
- The Dodgers are third in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 101 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts has swatted a team- leading five home runs.
- Betts is 25th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Freddie Freeman's .316 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Freeman is 68th in homers and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 20 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy is batting .141 with three doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 15 while batting .265.
- Suzuki's home run total puts him 39th in the big leagues, and he ranks 34th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is batting .253 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.
- Contreras ranks 68th in home runs and 161st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Ian Happ has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.404/.403.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .238 this season with a team-high five home runs and 15 RBI.
Dodgers and Cubs Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Tigers
W 6-3
Home
5/3/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
W 9-1
Home
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 7-0
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 7-0
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 6-2
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
8
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
