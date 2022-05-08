How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with Chicago Cubs third base coach Willie Harris (33) after he hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers play Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are 12th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (127 total).
  • The Dodgers are third in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 101 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts has swatted a team- leading five home runs.
  • Betts is 25th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Freddie Freeman's .316 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Freeman is 68th in homers and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 20 runs batted in.
  • Max Muncy is batting .141 with three doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 15 while batting .265.
  • Suzuki's home run total puts him 39th in the big leagues, and he ranks 34th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .253 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.
  • Contreras ranks 68th in home runs and 161st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Ian Happ has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.404/.403.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .238 this season with a team-high five home runs and 15 RBI.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Tigers

W 6-3

Home

5/3/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

W 9-1

Home

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 7-0

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 6-2

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

