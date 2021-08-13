How to Watch Cubs at Marlins

The struggling Cubs will look to regain some pride on Friday evening as they take on the Marlins.

While the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins have no hope of making it to the 2021 MLB postseason, they are still competing to the best of their abilities. Both teams are playing for pride the rest of the season, as they also look to develop their young talent. They are set to open up a three-game series against each other on Friday night.

The Cubs are coming off two brutal defeats, losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in back-to-back games by final scores of 10-0 and 17-4, respectfully. After trading Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant, among others, ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Chicago is in a rough spot.

On the other side, the Marlins are coming off a 7-0 blowout win over the San Diego Padres in their last game. However, before that win, they had lost five straight games.

In this matchup, the Cubs are scheduled to send Adbert Alzolay to the mound as their starter. The 26-year-old has had a rough season, compiling a 4-12 record to go along with a 4.71 ERA. When he takes the mound, opposing teams feel that they have a good chance to put up big run production.

For the Marlins, Jesus Luzardo is set to take the mound. He has a 1-1 record and a 9.31 ERA.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Cubs at Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be an interesting series despite the lack of playoff contention for either team. Tune in to watch some young talent who may be able to help these teams get back on track in the near future.

Regional restrictions may apply.