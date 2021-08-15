How to Watch Cubs at Marlins

The Cubs will look to avoid a series sweep as they take on the Marlins on Sunday afternoon.

Since the MLB trade deadline, things have not been going well for the Chicago Cubs. After trading away Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez, among others, they have not found much success. That can be said for their current series against the Miami Marlins, as they have dropped the first two games of the three-game series.

Yesterday, the Marlins were able to pull out a 5-4 win over the Cubs. They scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull ahead 5-4, and Chicago couldn't pull off the comeback.

Heading into the series finale, the Cubs are just 52-67, while the Marlins sport a 50-67 record. Neither team has found much success this season, and postseason hopes are non-existent. However, they both have pride to play for and young players to develop.

With the final game of the series on the line, the Cubs will start Alec Mills on the mound. He has had a very inconsistent season, compiling a 5-4 record to go along with a 4.27 ERA. Mills can have a good game and then back it up with a poor outing.

For the Marlins, no starter has been officially announced. It is widely expected that Elieser Hernandez could get the nod. Hernandez has only started two games this year due to injury. He has no decisions and a 3.68 ERA.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Cubs at Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams are headed toward a high draft pick in the MLB Draft next year. However, the Cubs are simply trying to get a win to boost some morale. Miami will try to sweep them and continue its current three-game winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.