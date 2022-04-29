Apr 27, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau (20) and first baseman Rowdy Tellez (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Brewers won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Friday at American Family Field against Adrian Houser, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 24th in the league with a .213 batting average.

The Brewers are the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (71 total).

The Brewers are 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .284.

The Cubs rank first in the majors with a .260 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 92.

No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .344 OBP this season.

Brewers Impact Players

Willy Adames has posted a team-high four home runs and has driven in 12 runs.

Of all major league hitters, Adames ranks 100th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Rowdy Tellez is batting .222 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers' lineup with a .269 batting average.

Christian Yelich has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .194.

Cubs Impact Players

Suzuki is batting .311 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Suzuki ranks 14th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .333 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.

Happ is 67th in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Willson Contreras has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Nico Hoerner is batting .305 with an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates W 12-8 Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home 5/3/2022 Reds - Home 5/4/2022 Reds - Home 5/5/2022 Reds - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Pirates W 21-0 Home 4/24/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/26/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 4/27/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/28/2022 Braves L 5-1 Away 4/29/2022 Brewers - Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away 5/1/2022 Brewers - Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox - Home 5/6/2022 Dodgers - Home

