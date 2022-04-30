How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Willy Adames and Seiya Suzuki will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.222).
  • The Brewers rank 16th in runs scored with 82, 4.1 per game.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with a .293 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The Cubs have scored 93 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Adames paces the Brewers with five long balls and runs batted in, driving in 14.
  • Adames is ninth in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Andrew McCutchen's .264 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • McCutchen ranks 71st in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Rowdy Tellez is hitting .228 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Christian Yelich has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .200.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .292.
  • Suzuki ranks 18th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .317 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.
  • Among all MLB batters, Happ ranks 71st in homers and 41st in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.342/.415.
  • Patrick Wisdom has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .468 on the year.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

W 12-8

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

W 11-1

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/1/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/3/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/4/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/6/2022

Braves

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

L 5-1

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

L 11-1

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

