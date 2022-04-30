How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Willy Adames and Seiya Suzuki will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.222).

The Brewers rank 16th in runs scored with 82, 4.1 per game.

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with a .293 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

The Cubs have scored 93 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Adames paces the Brewers with five long balls and runs batted in, driving in 14.

Adames is ninth in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen's .264 batting average is a team-high mark.

McCutchen ranks 71st in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Rowdy Tellez is hitting .228 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Christian Yelich has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .200.

Cubs Impact Players

Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .292.

Suzuki ranks 18th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .317 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.

Among all MLB batters, Happ ranks 71st in homers and 41st in RBI.

Willson Contreras has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.342/.415.

Patrick Wisdom has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .468 on the year.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates W 12-8 Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Cubs W 11-1 Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home 5/3/2022 Reds - Home 5/4/2022 Reds - Home 5/5/2022 Reds - Home 5/6/2022 Braves - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/26/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 4/27/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/28/2022 Braves L 5-1 Away 4/29/2022 Brewers L 11-1 Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away 5/1/2022 Brewers - Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox - Home 5/6/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers - Home

