How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hunter Renfroe and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. Justin Steele will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers ranked 27th in the league with a .233 batting average.
  • Last season the Brewers scored the 12th-most runs in baseball (738 total, 4.6 per game).
  • Last year the Brewers ranked 14th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs had a team batting average of .237 last season, which ranked 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.312).

Brewers Impact Players

  • Renfroe slugged 31 home runs and collected 96 RBI last season while batting .259.
  • Andrew McCutchen hit .222 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .444.
  • Willy Adames hit .262 last season with 25 home runs and 73 RBI.
  • Kolten Wong collected 121 hits, posted an OBP of .335 and a .447 SLG.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
  • Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.
  • Willson Contreras finished last season with 21 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .237.
  • Frank Schwindel collected 79 hits, posted an OBP of .371 and a .591 SLG.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Cubs

L 5-4

Away

4/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/11/2022

Orioles

-

Away

4/12/2022

Orioles

-

Away

4/13/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

4/8/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

