How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Stroman will start for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.227).
  • The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (91 total).
  • The Brewers rank 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 94.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Adames paces the Brewers with five home runs and runs batted in, driving in 14.
  • Adames is 11th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .246.
  • Of all major league hitters, Tellez is 21st in home runs and 48th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .229 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Hunter Renfroe leads the Brewers with five home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .254.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .279.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki ranks 21st in home runs and 15th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .317 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Happ ranks 77th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 48th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has 17 hits this season and a slash line of .250/.354/.426.
  • Patrick Wisdom has 16 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Pirates

W 12-8

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

W 11-1

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

W 9-1

Home

5/1/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/3/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/4/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/6/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

L 5-1

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

L 11-1

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-1

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
