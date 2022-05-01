How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Marcus Stroman will start for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.227).
- The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (91 total).
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 94.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks second in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Adames paces the Brewers with five home runs and runs batted in, driving in 14.
- Adames is 11th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .246.
- Of all major league hitters, Tellez is 21st in home runs and 48th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .229 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Hunter Renfroe leads the Brewers with five home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .254.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .279.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki ranks 21st in home runs and 15th in RBI.
- Ian Happ's batting average of .317 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Happ ranks 77th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 48th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras has 17 hits this season and a slash line of .250/.354/.426.
- Patrick Wisdom has 16 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .485 this season.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Pirates
W 12-8
Away
4/27/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/28/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Cubs
W 11-1
Home
4/30/2022
Cubs
W 9-1
Home
5/1/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/3/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/4/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/5/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/6/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/7/2022
Braves
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
L 5-1
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
L 11-1
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
L 9-1
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
