How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) loses control of his bat while at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel on Monday at 1:05 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (218 total runs).
  • The Brewers are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 201 (4.4 per game).
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (10) and runs batted in (34).
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Tellez ranks 17th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .234.
  • Including all major league hitters, Yelich ranks 77th in home runs and 85th in RBI.
  • Kolten Wong is hitting .222 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 18 walks.
  • Taylor is batting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in with 25 while batting .259, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Happ's home run total is 77th and his RBI tally ranks 37th.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .377. He's slugging .466 on the year.
  • Contreras is 53rd in homers and 158th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Seiya Suzuki has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.344/.432.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (10) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .220.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Padres

W 2-1

Away

5/26/2022

Cardinals

W 4-3

Away

5/27/2022

Cardinals

L 4-2

Away

5/28/2022

Cardinals

L 8-3

Away

5/29/2022

Cardinals

W 8-0

Away

5/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/31/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/1/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Reds

W 11-4

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

L 20-5

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

