How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel on Monday at 1:05 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Monday, May 30, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

The Brewers have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (218 total runs).

The Brewers are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 201 (4.4 per game).

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (10) and runs batted in (34).

Including all hitters in MLB, Tellez ranks 17th in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .234.

Including all major league hitters, Yelich ranks 77th in home runs and 85th in RBI.

Kolten Wong is hitting .222 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 18 walks.

Taylor is batting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in with 25 while batting .259, which is also best on the team.

Among all batters in the majors, Happ's home run total is 77th and his RBI tally ranks 37th.

Willson Contreras has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .377. He's slugging .466 on the year.

Contreras is 53rd in homers and 158th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.344/.432.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (10) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .220.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Padres W 2-1 Away 5/26/2022 Cardinals W 4-3 Away 5/27/2022 Cardinals L 4-2 Away 5/28/2022 Cardinals L 8-3 Away 5/29/2022 Cardinals W 8-0 Away 5/30/2022 Cubs - Away 5/30/2022 Cubs - Away 5/31/2022 Cubs - Away 6/1/2022 Cubs - Away 6/2/2022 Padres - Home 6/3/2022 Padres - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Reds W 11-4 Away 5/25/2022 Reds L 4-3 Away 5/26/2022 Reds L 20-5 Away 5/28/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 5/29/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/31/2022 Brewers - Home 6/1/2022 Brewers - Home 6/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals - Home

