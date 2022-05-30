How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel on Monday at 1:05 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (218 total runs).
- The Brewers are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 201 (4.4 per game).
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (10) and runs batted in (34).
- Including all hitters in MLB, Tellez ranks 17th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .234.
- Including all major league hitters, Yelich ranks 77th in home runs and 85th in RBI.
- Kolten Wong is hitting .222 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Taylor is batting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in with 25 while batting .259, which is also best on the team.
- Among all batters in the majors, Happ's home run total is 77th and his RBI tally ranks 37th.
- Willson Contreras has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .377. He's slugging .466 on the year.
- Contreras is 53rd in homers and 158th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Seiya Suzuki has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.344/.432.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (10) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .220.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Padres
W 2-1
Away
5/26/2022
Cardinals
W 4-3
Away
5/27/2022
Cardinals
L 4-2
Away
5/28/2022
Cardinals
L 8-3
Away
5/29/2022
Cardinals
W 8-0
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/31/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/1/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Reds
W 11-4
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
L 20-5
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
30
2022
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)