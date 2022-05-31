How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ on Tuesday.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (228 total runs).
- The Brewers' .310 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 208 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez has a team-high 10 home runs and has driven in 35 runs.
- Tellez's home runs rank him 19th in MLB, and he ranks ninth in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .229 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Yelich ranks 80th in homers in the majors and 92nd in RBI.
- Kolten Wong is hitting .224 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks.
- Tyrone Taylor has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .252.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in with 26 while batting .248.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Happ's home run total is 80th and his RBI tally ranks 33rd.
- Willson Contreras' batting average of .264 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Contreras ranks 45th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 147th in RBI.
- Patrick Wisdom is slugging .481 this season, with a team-high 10 home runs. He's also collected 25 RBI.
- Frank Schwindel has 38 hits and an OBP of .268 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Cardinals
L 4-2
Away
5/28/2022
Cardinals
L 8-3
Away
5/29/2022
Cardinals
W 8-0
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
W 7-6
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
W 3-1
Away
5/31/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/1/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/4/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/5/2022
Padres
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Reds
L 20-5
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 3-1
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
