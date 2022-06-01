Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich head into the final of a four-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
- The Brewers have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (235 total runs).
- The Brewers' .311 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored 216 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .316.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .247.
- Tellez is 21st in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Yelich is 84th in home runs in the majors and 96th in RBI.
- Kolten Wong is batting .224 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks.
- Tyrone Taylor is hitting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a .271 batting average. He's also hit eight homers and has 18 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Contreras ranks 37th in homers and 126th in RBI.
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in (26) this season. He's batting .250 while slugging .410.
- Happ ranks 84th in home runs and 36th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 26.
- Frank Schwindel has 39 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Cardinals
L 8-3
Away
5/29/2022
Cardinals
W 8-0
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
W 7-6
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
W 3-1
Away
5/31/2022
Cubs
L 8-7
Away
6/1/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/4/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/5/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/7/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 3-1
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
