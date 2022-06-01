May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich head into the final of a four-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).

The Brewers have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (235 total runs).

The Brewers' .311 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 216 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .316.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .247.

Tellez is 21st in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Christian Yelich is hitting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

Yelich is 84th in home runs in the majors and 96th in RBI.

Kolten Wong is batting .224 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks.

Tyrone Taylor is hitting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a .271 batting average. He's also hit eight homers and has 18 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Contreras ranks 37th in homers and 126th in RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in (26) this season. He's batting .250 while slugging .410.

Happ ranks 84th in home runs and 36th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 26.

Frank Schwindel has 39 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Cardinals L 8-3 Away 5/29/2022 Cardinals W 8-0 Away 5/30/2022 Cubs W 7-6 Away 5/30/2022 Cubs W 3-1 Away 5/31/2022 Cubs L 8-7 Away 6/1/2022 Cubs - Away 6/2/2022 Padres - Home 6/3/2022 Padres - Home 6/4/2022 Padres - Home 6/5/2022 Padres - Home 6/7/2022 Phillies - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 5/29/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Brewers L 7-6 Home 5/30/2022 Brewers L 3-1 Home 5/31/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Brewers - Home 6/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals - Home

