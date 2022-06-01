Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich head into the final of a four-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
  • The Brewers have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (235 total runs).
  • The Brewers' .311 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
  • The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 216 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .316.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .247.
  • Tellez is 21st in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Yelich is 84th in home runs in the majors and 96th in RBI.
  • Kolten Wong is batting .224 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks.
  • Tyrone Taylor is hitting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a .271 batting average. He's also hit eight homers and has 18 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Contreras ranks 37th in homers and 126th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in (26) this season. He's batting .250 while slugging .410.
  • Happ ranks 84th in home runs and 36th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 26.
  • Frank Schwindel has 39 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Cardinals

L 8-3

Away

5/29/2022

Cardinals

W 8-0

Away

5/30/2022

Cubs

W 7-6

Away

5/30/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Away

5/31/2022

Cubs

L 8-7

Away

6/1/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/4/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/5/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/7/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 3-1

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

download-3
entertainment

How to Watch Kingdom Business Series Premiere

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Camilo Villegas acknowledges the fans applause after his made putt at the ninth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy